Little Rock vs. Arkansas State December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) face the Little Rock Trojans (0-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anna: 8.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lauryn Pendleton: 11.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wynter Rogers: 5.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendra Gillispie: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
