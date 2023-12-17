The Little Rock Trojans (0-8) travel to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans score 11.1 fewer points per game (48.5) than the Red Wolves allow (59.6).
  • The Red Wolves average 71.5 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.3 the Trojans give up.
  • Arkansas State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.
  • Little Rock has a 0-5 record when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.
  • This year the Red Wolves are shooting 40.7% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Trojans concede.

Little Rock Leaders

  • Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG%
  • Faith Lee: 12.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%
  • Jayla Brooks: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Jordan Holman: 6.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Mesi Triplett: 4.9 PTS, 48.3 FG%

Little Rock Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Central Arkansas L 63-58 Jack Stephens Center
12/10/2023 Auburn L 58-45 Jack Stephens Center
12/14/2023 @ Murray State L 98-79 CFSB Center
12/17/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/20/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena

