The Little Rock Trojans (0-8) travel to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Trojans score 11.1 fewer points per game (48.5) than the Red Wolves allow (59.6).

The Red Wolves average 71.5 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.3 the Trojans give up.

Arkansas State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.

Little Rock has a 0-5 record when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.

This year the Red Wolves are shooting 40.7% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Trojans concede.

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG% Faith Lee: 12.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%

12.6 PTS, 39.6 FG% Jayla Brooks: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Jordan Holman: 6.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

6.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Mesi Triplett: 4.9 PTS, 48.3 FG%

Little Rock Schedule