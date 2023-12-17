How to Watch the Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Little Rock Trojans (0-8) travel to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans score 11.1 fewer points per game (48.5) than the Red Wolves allow (59.6).
- The Red Wolves average 71.5 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.3 the Trojans give up.
- Arkansas State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.
- Little Rock has a 0-5 record when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.
- This year the Red Wolves are shooting 40.7% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Trojans concede.
Little Rock Leaders
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG%
- Faith Lee: 12.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%
- Jayla Brooks: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Jordan Holman: 6.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
- Mesi Triplett: 4.9 PTS, 48.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Little Rock Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Central Arkansas
|L 63-58
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/10/2023
|Auburn
|L 58-45
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 98-79
|CFSB Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.