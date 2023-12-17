AFC South opponents match up when the Tennessee Titans (5-8) and the Houston Texans (7-6) play on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Titans vs. Texans

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights

This year, the Titans average 3.0 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Texans surrender (21.5).

The Titans collect 41.9 fewer yards per game (300.6), than the Texans give up per outing (342.5).

Tennessee rushes for 106.9 yards per game, 11.3 more than the 95.6 Houston allows per outing.

This year, the Titans have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (19).

Titans Home Performance

In home games, the Titans put up 23.8 points per game and concede 19.2. That's more than they score overall (18.5), but less than they give up (21.7).

At home, the Titans accumulate 332.3 yards per game and give up 311.3. That's more than they gain overall (300.6), but less than they allow (339.2).

In home games, Tennessee accumulates 190.8 passing yards per game and concedes 217.5. That's less than it gains (193.7) and allows (229.1) overall.

The Titans' average yards rushing at home (141.5) is higher than their overall average (106.9). And their average yards conceded at home (93.8) is lower than overall (110.2).

At home, the Titans convert 35.9% of third downs and allow 29.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (32.7%), and less than they allow (37.6%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Carolina W 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis L 31-28 CBS 12/11/2023 at Miami W 28-27 ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston - CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle - CBS 12/31/2023 at Houston - FOX 1/7/2024 Jacksonville - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.