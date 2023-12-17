Kansas City Chiefs receiver Travis Kelce will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 218.8 per game.

So far this season Kelce has 80 grabs (on 103 targets) for a team-best 896 yards and five scores, averaging 74.7 yards per game.

Kelce vs. the Patriots

Kelce vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 218.8 passing yards per game given up by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Patriots have scored 14 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Patriots' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Kelce Receiving Insights

Kelce, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 12 games this year.

Kelce has 20.9% of his team's target share (103 targets on 493 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.7 yards per target (34th in league play), averaging 896 yards on 103 passes thrown his way.

Kelce has a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has five total touchdowns this season (16.1% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

With 14 red zone targets, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

