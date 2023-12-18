Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arkansas County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Arkansas County, Arkansas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Arkansas County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
De Witt High School at Palestine-Wheatley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Palestine, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
