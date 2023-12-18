On Monday, NBA play will include the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) hosting Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) at Paycom Center, with the matchup tipping at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Desmond Bane vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Fantasy Pts 905.1 1194.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.4 51.9 Fantasy Rank 5 20

Desmond Bane vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane gives the Grizzlies 24.9 points, 4.7 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (posting 106 points per game, 30th in league, while giving up 112.3 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a -151 scoring differential.

Memphis falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It pulls down 42 rebounds per game (24th in league) compared to its opponents' 45.8.

The Grizzlies connect on 1.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12.8 (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.4.

Memphis has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (19th in NBA), 1.7 fewer than the 15.3 it forces (fourth in league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.7 points, 5.5 boards and 6.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.7 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

The Thunder have a +162 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 120.4 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are allowing 113.6 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.

Oklahoma City is 26th in the NBA at 41.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 fewer than the 46.8 its opponents average.

The Thunder make 12.5 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) at a 38.6% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.6 per outing their opponents make while shooting 35.5% from deep.

Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 12 (fourth in the league) while its opponents average 15.7.

Desmond Bane vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plus/Minus Per Game -4.0 9.1 Usage Percentage 30.0% 32.5% True Shooting Pct 58.6% 63.5% Total Rebound Pct 7.5% 8.6% Assist Pct 27.2% 31.9%

