On Monday, December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-10.5) 228.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Thunder (-10) 229 -480 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grizzlies vs Thunder Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder average 120.4 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 113.6 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +162 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Grizzlies have a -151 scoring differential, falling short by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 106 points per game, 30th in the league, and are allowing 112.3 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 226.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 225.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has put together a 17-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has put together a 9-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Desmond Bane 26.5 -125 24.9 Jaren Jackson Jr. 24.5 -115 21.8 Vince Williams Jr. 9.5 -125 5.6

Grizzlies and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +15000 +8000 - Thunder +3500 +1500 -

