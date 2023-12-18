The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) clash with the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSSE.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gets the Grizzlies 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He's making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are receiving 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Santi Aldama this season.

The Grizzlies are receiving 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from David Roddy this year.

The Grizzlies are getting 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 29.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.4 steals (first in league) and 0.9 blocks.

Chet Holmgren posts 17.6 points, 8 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocks (fifth in NBA).

Josh Giddey puts up 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Williams puts up 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 36% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.1 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Thunder Grizzlies 119.7 Points Avg. 105.9 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 111.9 49.2% Field Goal % 43.1% 40.2% Three Point % 32.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.