See the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) at Paycom Center on Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Grizzlies enter this contest after a 103-96 loss to the Rockets on Friday. The Grizzlies got a team-best 28 points from Desmond Bane in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2.0 Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.