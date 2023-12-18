Monday's contest that pits the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) against the Murray State Racers (3-7) at Jack Stephens Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-75 in favor of Little Rock. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 18.

The game has no line set.

Little Rock vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Little Rock vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 77, Murray State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-1.2)

Little Rock (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Little Rock has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Murray State, who is 3-6-0 ATS. A total of seven out of the Trojans' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Racers' games have gone over.

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans average 80.5 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 80.6 per outing (345th in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential overall.

Little Rock is 232nd in college basketball at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.5 its opponents average.

Little Rock connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Trojans average 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in college basketball), and allow 104.7 points per 100 possessions (356th in college basketball).

Little Rock and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Trojans commit 11.0 per game (106th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (224th in college basketball play).

