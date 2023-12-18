How to Watch Little Rock vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (3-7) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Little Rock vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock Stats Insights
- The Trojans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.
- This season, Little Rock has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.0% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 231st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 239th.
- The Trojans put up 9.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Racers give up (71.3).
- Little Rock is 4-3 when it scores more than 71.3 points.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Little Rock put up 78.5 points per game last season, 5.3 more than it averaged away (73.2).
- The Trojans conceded 73.2 points per game at home last season, and 83.9 away.
- Little Rock sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than on the road (29.7%).
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|L 75-71
|Farris Center
|12/10/2023
|Winthrop
|L 85-68
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/13/2023
|UTSA
|W 93-84
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/18/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
