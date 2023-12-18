The Murray State Racers (3-7) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Little Rock vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.

This season, Little Rock has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.0% from the field.

The Trojans are the 231st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 239th.

The Trojans put up 9.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Racers give up (71.3).

Little Rock is 4-3 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Little Rock put up 78.5 points per game last season, 5.3 more than it averaged away (73.2).

The Trojans conceded 73.2 points per game at home last season, and 83.9 away.

Little Rock sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than on the road (29.7%).

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule