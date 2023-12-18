The Murray State Racers (3-7) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Little Rock vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock Stats Insights

  • The Trojans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.
  • This season, Little Rock has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.0% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 231st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 239th.
  • The Trojans put up 9.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Racers give up (71.3).
  • Little Rock is 4-3 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Little Rock put up 78.5 points per game last season, 5.3 more than it averaged away (73.2).
  • The Trojans conceded 73.2 points per game at home last season, and 83.9 away.
  • Little Rock sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than on the road (29.7%).

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ Central Arkansas L 75-71 Farris Center
12/10/2023 Winthrop L 85-68 Jack Stephens Center
12/13/2023 UTSA W 93-84 Jack Stephens Center
12/18/2023 Murray State - Jack Stephens Center
12/21/2023 Jacksonville State - Jack Stephens Center
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena

