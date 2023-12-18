The Murray State Racers (3-7) will visit the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Murray State vs. Little Rock matchup in this article.

Little Rock vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline BetMGM Murray State (-1.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Murray State (-1.5) 151.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. Murray State Betting Trends

Little Rock has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice this year (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Murray State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Racers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of nine times this season.

