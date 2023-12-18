The Murray State Racers (3-7) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.

Little Rock vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Murray State -1.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Little Rock has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 152.5 points.

The average over/under for Little Rock's contests this season is 161.1, 8.6 more points than this game's total.

Little Rock has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Murray State has covered the spread less often than Little Rock this year, recording an ATS record of 3-6-0, compared to the 5-6-0 mark of Little Rock.

Little Rock vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 3 33.3% 72.4 152.9 71.3 151.9 141.9 Little Rock 8 72.7% 80.5 152.9 80.6 151.9 154.6

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

The Trojans score 9.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Racers give up to opponents (71.3).

Little Rock is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Little Rock vs. Murray State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 3-6-0 0-4 6-3-0 Little Rock 5-6-0 2-5 7-4-0

Little Rock vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State Little Rock 11-2 Home Record 8-5 3-11 Away Record 2-16 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-5-0

