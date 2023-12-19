Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Benton County, Arkansas today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rogers High School at Bentonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bentonville, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.