Blues vs. Lightning December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
When the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Nikita Kucherov and Robert Thomas should be among the most exciting players to watch.
Blues vs. Lightning Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-185)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSMW,BSSUN,ESPN+
Blues Players to Watch
- Thomas has totaled 12 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 20 assists (0.7 per game), taking 2.3 shots per game and shooting 17.6%. This places him among the leaders for St. Louis with 32 total points (1.1 per game).
- Pavel Buchnevich has made a big impact for St. Louis this season with 23 points (10 goals and 13 assists).
- This season, Jordan Kyrou has six goals and 15 assists for Tampa Bay.
- In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 5-5-0 in 10 games this season, conceding 26 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 217 saves and an .893 save percentage, 53rd in the league.
Lightning Players to Watch
- Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (52 points), via collected 20 goals and 32 assists.
- Brayden Point is another important player for Tampa Bay, with 34 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.
- Steven Stamkos has 31 points for Tampa Bay, via 15 goals and 16 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy's record is 5-5-0. He has conceded 29 goals (3.0 goals against average) and made 253 saves with an .897% save percentage (40th in league).
Blues vs. Lightning Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|12th
|3.28
|Goals Scored
|2.9
|23rd
|29th
|3.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.27
|22nd
|18th
|30.3
|Shots
|30.5
|16th
|19th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|25th
|2nd
|30.1%
|Power Play %
|9.2%
|32nd
|17th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.76%
|19th
