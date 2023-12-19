The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-13-5), coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, host the St. Louis Blues (15-14-1) at Amalie Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+. The Blues knocked off the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-175) Blues (+145) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season St. Louis has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.

St. Louis has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Blues vs Lightning Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 105 (5th) Goals 87 (23rd) 114 (30th) Goals Allowed 98 (20th) 31 (1st) Power Play Goals 8 (31st) 19 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis possesses a 4-6-0 record against the spread while going 4-6-0 straight up in its last 10 contests.

Five of St. Louis' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Blues and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.4 goals over their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.8 goals.

The Blues' 87 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Blues have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 98 total, which ranks 20th among NHL teams.

Their -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.