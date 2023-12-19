Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Clark County, Arkansas is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Clark County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centerpoint High School at Fouke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fouke, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harmony Grove High School - Benton at Centerpoint High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Amity, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
