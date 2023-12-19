Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craighead County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Craighead County, Arkansas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craighead County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookland High School at Valley View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jonesboro, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.