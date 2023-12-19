Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crawford County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Crawford County, Arkansas is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Crawford County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountainburg High School at Magazine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Magazine, AR
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
