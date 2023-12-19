Desmond Bane, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - December 19
Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) at Smoothie King Center.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Grizzlies' Last Game
The Grizzlies dropped their previous game to the Thunder, 116-97, on Monday. Ziaire Williams was their top scorer with 19 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ziaire Williams
|19
|7
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Desmond Bane
|17
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|Jacob Gilyard
|12
|1
|7
|1
|0
|4
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane's averages for the season are 24.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (fourth in league).
- Jackson averages 21.4 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- The Grizzlies receive 12.1 points, 6.1 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Santi Aldama.
- David Roddy's averages for the season are 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 41.0% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.
- Bismack Biyombo averages 6.3 points, 7.2 boards and 2.1 assists, making 57.3% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|24.2
|4.8
|1.6
|1.1
|2.3
|1.9
|Desmond Bane
|22.5
|4.1
|4.8
|1
|0.7
|3.2
|Santi Aldama
|9.8
|6.3
|2.1
|0.8
|0.8
|1.3
|David Roddy
|9.5
|5.2
|1.7
|0.7
|0.2
|1.6
|Derrick Rose
|7.1
|1.8
|3.7
|0.4
|0.1
|0.3
