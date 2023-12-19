Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Independence County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Independence County, Arkansas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Independence County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Ridge High School at White County Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Judsonia, AR
- Conference: 2A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
