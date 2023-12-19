High school basketball action in Lee County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Lee County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Poinsett County High School at Lee High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Marianna, AR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

