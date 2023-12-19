Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Logan County, Arkansas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Logan County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountainburg High School at Magazine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Magazine, AR
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.