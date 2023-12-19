Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miller County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miller County, Arkansas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Miller County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centerpoint High School at Fouke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fouke, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
