The Eastern Kentucky Colonels versus the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks is the only game on the Tuesday college basketball slate that features an OVC team in play.

OVC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

