The Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Grizzlies 106

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 6.5)

Pelicans (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-11.1)

Pelicans (-11.1) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Pelicans sport a 16-11-0 ATS record this season compared to the 9-16-0 mark of the Grizzlies.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Memphis puts up as a 6.5-point underdog.

New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48.1% of the time this season (13 out of 27). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (10 out of 25).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 7-5, while the Grizzlies are 2-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are the worst squad in the league in points scored (105.6 per game) and 11th in points allowed (112.4).

Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.1) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1).

This season the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league in assists at 23.9 per game.

In 2023-24, Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.9 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.2).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.