Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Poinsett County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Poinsett County, Arkansas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Poinsett County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Poinsett County High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Marianna, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brinkley High School at Marked Tree High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Marked Tree, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
