Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pulaski County, Arkansas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest Christian Academy at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Lamar, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rison High School at The Baptist Preparatory School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
