Pulaski County, Arkansas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southwest Christian Academy at Lamar High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19

5:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Lamar, AR

Lamar, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

Rison High School at The Baptist Preparatory School