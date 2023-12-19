Robert Thomas will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his St. Louis Blues face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Thomas' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Robert Thomas vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Thomas has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 20:40 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 30 games this year Thomas has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Thomas has a point in 21 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Thomas has an assist in 14 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Thomas goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Thomas has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 3 32 Points 4 12 Goals 0 20 Assists 4

