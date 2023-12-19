Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Washington County, Arkansas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flippin School at Elkins High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Elkins, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
