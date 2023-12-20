Wednesday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-4) at Massimino Court has a projected final score of 72-68 based on our computer prediction, with Arkansas coming out on top. Game time is at 11:00 AM on December 20.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Razorbacks secured a 68-54 victory against Samford.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Arkansas vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, Illinois 68

Other SEC Predictions

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Razorbacks picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-58 victory over the Florida State Seminoles, who rank No. 22 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Razorbacks are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Arkansas has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Razorbacks are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 on the road over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 30

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 82) on November 24

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 96) on November 10

81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 129) on November 7

82-67 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 153) on November 17

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.3 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 34.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (21-for-63)

10.3 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 34.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (21-for-63) Taliah Scott: 23.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (28-for-94)

23.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (28-for-94) Makayla Daniels: 11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55) Samara Spencer: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50) Maryam Dauda: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 44.6 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game (scoring 75.1 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball while giving up 65.7 per outing to rank 220th in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential overall.

