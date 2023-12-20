Wednesday's contest features the Belmont Bruins (8-4) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) facing off at Curb Event Center (on December 20) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 82-76 victory for Belmont.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Belmont Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Curb Event Center

Arkansas State vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 82, Arkansas State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Belmont

Computer Predicted Spread: Belmont (-6.0)

Belmont (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 157.7

Belmont is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas State's 6-4-0 ATS record. The Bruins have hit the over in five games, while Red Wolves games have gone over three times.

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves have a -40 scoring differential, falling short by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game, 192nd in college basketball, and are allowing 78.3 per contest to rank 324th in college basketball.

The 38.5 rebounds per game Arkansas State accumulates rank 95th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 38.1.

Arkansas State knocks down 9.2 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents.

Arkansas State has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.2 per game (289th in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (306th in college basketball).

