The Belmont Bruins (8-4) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Arkansas State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (46.1%).

Arkansas State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves rank 43rd.

The Red Wolves' 74.6 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 79.9 the Bruins allow.

When it scores more than 79.9 points, Arkansas State is 2-0.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas State put up more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (58) last season.

The Red Wolves gave up fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.

At home, Arkansas State drained 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.5%).

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule