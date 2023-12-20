How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Belmont Bruins (8-4) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Arkansas State vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State Stats Insights
- The Red Wolves' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (46.1%).
- Arkansas State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves rank 43rd.
- The Red Wolves' 74.6 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 79.9 the Bruins allow.
- When it scores more than 79.9 points, Arkansas State is 2-0.
Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arkansas State put up more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (58) last season.
- The Red Wolves gave up fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.
- At home, Arkansas State drained 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.5%).
Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UAB
|W 87-68
|First National Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|Georgia Southern
|-
|First National Bank Arena
