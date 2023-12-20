The Belmont Bruins (8-4) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Arkansas State vs. Belmont Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arkansas State Stats Insights

  • The Red Wolves' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (46.1%).
  • Arkansas State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves rank 43rd.
  • The Red Wolves' 74.6 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 79.9 the Bruins allow.
  • When it scores more than 79.9 points, Arkansas State is 2-0.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arkansas State put up more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (58) last season.
  • The Red Wolves gave up fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.
  • At home, Arkansas State drained 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.5%).

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 @ Alabama L 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 UAB W 87-68 First National Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisville W 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/20/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
12/30/2023 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/4/2024 Georgia Southern - First National Bank Arena

