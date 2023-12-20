The Belmont Bruins (8-4) look to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Belmont vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Belmont Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Belmont (-4.5) 158.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Belmont (-4.5) 159.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Belmont Betting Trends

Arkansas State has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Belmont has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bruins games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

