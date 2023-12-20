The Belmont Bruins (8-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curb Event Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 158.5.

Arkansas State vs. Belmont Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Curb Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Belmont -4.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 158.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Arkansas State's games this season have had an average of 152.9 points, 5.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Arkansas State's ATS record is 6-4-0 this year.

Arkansas State has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Red Wolves have a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

Arkansas State has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Belmont 6 60% 81.7 156.3 79.9 158.2 156.9 Arkansas State 3 30% 74.6 156.3 78.3 158.2 156.5

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves score an average of 74.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 79.9 the Bruins give up.

When it scores more than 79.9 points, Arkansas State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Arkansas State vs. Belmont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Belmont 4-6-0 1-2 5-5-0 Arkansas State 6-4-0 3-1 3-7-0

Arkansas State vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Belmont Arkansas State 12-2 Home Record 10-8 7-7 Away Record 2-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

