Wednesday's game at Farris Center has the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5) going head to head against the Northwestern State Demons (4-6) at 3:30 PM ET on December 20. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 win for Central Arkansas, who are favored by our model.

The Sugar Bears are coming off of a 69-48 loss to Kansas in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Arkansas vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 66, Northwestern State 59

Other ASUN Predictions

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Sugar Bears notched their best win of the season on November 14, when they beat the UT Martin Skyhawks, who rank No. 253 in our computer rankings, 56-45.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Central Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 253) on November 14

90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 256) on November 24

63-58 on the road over Little Rock (No. 271) on December 2

77-64 on the road over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 339) on November 29

Central Arkansas Leaders

Leah Mafua: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51) Bree Stephens: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58) Randrea Wright: 11.4 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

11.4 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kinley Fisher: 11.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Sugar Bears are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +90 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and allow 59.1 per outing (92nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.