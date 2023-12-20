The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northwestern State Demons (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Central Arkansas vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

  • The Demons' 58.8 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 59.1 the Sugar Bears give up to opponents.
  • Northwestern State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.
  • Central Arkansas has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.8 points.
  • The Sugar Bears put up 67.3 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 62.9 the Demons allow.
  • When Central Arkansas puts up more than 62.9 points, it is 5-2.
  • Northwestern State is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
  • This season the Sugar Bears are shooting 41.0% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Demons give up.

Central Arkansas Leaders

  • Leah Mafua: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51)
  • Bree Stephens: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)
  • Randrea Wright: 11.4 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Kinley Fisher: 11.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

Central Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Tulsa L 60-58 Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/9/2023 Central Baptist W 69-32 Farris Center
12/16/2023 @ Kansas L 69-48 Allen Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Northwestern State - Farris Center
12/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
1/6/2024 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall

