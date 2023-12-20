The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northwestern State Demons (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

The Demons' 58.8 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 59.1 the Sugar Bears give up to opponents.

Northwestern State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.

Central Arkansas has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.8 points.

The Sugar Bears put up 67.3 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 62.9 the Demons allow.

When Central Arkansas puts up more than 62.9 points, it is 5-2.

Northwestern State is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.

This season the Sugar Bears are shooting 41.0% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Demons give up.

Central Arkansas Leaders

Leah Mafua: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51) Bree Stephens: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58) Randrea Wright: 11.4 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

11.4 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kinley Fisher: 11.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

Central Arkansas Schedule