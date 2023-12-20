How to Watch the Central Arkansas vs. Northwestern State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northwestern State Demons (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.
Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison
- The Demons' 58.8 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 59.1 the Sugar Bears give up to opponents.
- Northwestern State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.
- Central Arkansas has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.8 points.
- The Sugar Bears put up 67.3 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 62.9 the Demons allow.
- When Central Arkansas puts up more than 62.9 points, it is 5-2.
- Northwestern State is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
- This season the Sugar Bears are shooting 41.0% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Demons give up.
Central Arkansas Leaders
- Leah Mafua: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51)
- Bree Stephens: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)
- Randrea Wright: 11.4 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Kinley Fisher: 11.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)
Central Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 60-58
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/9/2023
|Central Baptist
|W 69-32
|Farris Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 69-48
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Farris Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
