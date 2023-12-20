The Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Farris Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

Central Arkansas vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Central Arkansas -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 11 games this season, Central Arkansas and its opponents have combined to total more than 145.5 points.

The average total in Central Arkansas' contests this year is 146.9, 1.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bears have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Central Arkansas will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Bears have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -135 moneyline set for this game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Central Arkansas.

Central Arkansas vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Arkansas 7 63.6% 70.4 142.9 76.5 144.7 151.1 Western Illinois 2 25% 72.5 142.9 68.2 144.7 140.5

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears score 70.4 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 68.2 the Leathernecks allow.

Central Arkansas is 5-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Central Arkansas vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Arkansas 6-5-0 0-0 5-6-0 Western Illinois 3-5-0 2-4 2-6-0

Central Arkansas vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits

Central Arkansas Western Illinois 2-3 Home Record 5-1 1-6 Away Record 1-5 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 77.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.7 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.3 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-5-0

