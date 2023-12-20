Wednesday's game features the Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) squaring off at Farris Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 73-72 victory for Western Illinois according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the game.

Central Arkansas vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Central Arkansas vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 73, Central Arkansas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Western Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Illinois (-1.3)

Western Illinois (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Central Arkansas' record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, while Western Illinois' is 3-5-0. The Bears have hit the over in five games, while Leathernecks games have gone over two times.

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Bears average 70.4 points per game (276th in college basketball) while giving up 76.5 per outing (302nd in college basketball). They have a -73 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Central Arkansas falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It is recording 36.2 rebounds per game (203rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.3 per contest.

Central Arkansas connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.3 on average.

The Bears' 87.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 308th in college basketball, and the 95 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 294th in college basketball.

Central Arkansas has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (258th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (186th in college basketball).

