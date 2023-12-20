The Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Farris Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Leathernecks have allowed to their opponents.

In games Central Arkansas shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 3-5 overall.

The Bears are the 208th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks rank fourth.

The 70.4 points per game the Bears record are just 2.2 more points than the Leathernecks allow (68.2).

Central Arkansas has a 3-5 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

Central Arkansas scores 77 points per game in home games, compared to 65.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.3 points per contest.

The Bears are surrendering 69.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.8 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (81.4).

Looking at three-point shooting, Central Arkansas has performed better in home games this year, sinking 8.8 threes per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule