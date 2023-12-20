How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Farris Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Bears make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Leathernecks have allowed to their opponents.
- In games Central Arkansas shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 3-5 overall.
- The Bears are the 208th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks rank fourth.
- The 70.4 points per game the Bears record are just 2.2 more points than the Leathernecks allow (68.2).
- Central Arkansas has a 3-5 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- Central Arkansas scores 77 points per game in home games, compared to 65.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.3 points per contest.
- The Bears are surrendering 69.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.8 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (81.4).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Central Arkansas has performed better in home games this year, sinking 8.8 threes per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage in away games.
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Hawaii
|L 95-76
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/7/2023
|Little Rock
|W 75-71
|Farris Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|W 73-70
|Lantz Arena
|12/20/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Farris Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
