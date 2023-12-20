Wednesday's contest between the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) and Little Rock Trojans (0-9) at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tulane, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Trojans' most recent game was a 74-59 loss to Arkansas State on Sunday.

Little Rock vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Little Rock vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 68, Little Rock 57

Other OVC Predictions

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

The Trojans have zero wins against Division 1 teams this season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Trojans are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Little Rock has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Faith Lee: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG% Jayla Brooks: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 6.0 PTS, 24.0 FG%

6.0 PTS, 24.0 FG% Jordan Holman: 5.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans are being outscored by 19.2 points per game, with a -173 scoring differential overall. They put up 49.7 points per game (353rd in college basketball), and allow 68.9 per outing (264th in college basketball).

At home the Trojans are scoring 45.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they are averaging away (54.8).

At home Little Rock is allowing 62.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than it is on the road (76.8).

