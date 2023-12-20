Little Rock vs. Tulane Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's contest between the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) and Little Rock Trojans (0-9) at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tulane, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 20.
The Trojans' most recent game was a 74-59 loss to Arkansas State on Sunday.
Little Rock vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
Little Rock vs. Tulane Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 68, Little Rock 57
Little Rock Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans have zero wins against Division 1 teams this season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Trojans are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.
- Little Rock has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).
Little Rock Leaders
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Faith Lee: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%
- Jayla Brooks: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 6.0 PTS, 24.0 FG%
- Jordan Holman: 5.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
Little Rock Performance Insights
- The Trojans are being outscored by 19.2 points per game, with a -173 scoring differential overall. They put up 49.7 points per game (353rd in college basketball), and allow 68.9 per outing (264th in college basketball).
- At home the Trojans are scoring 45.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they are averaging away (54.8).
- At home Little Rock is allowing 62.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than it is on the road (76.8).
