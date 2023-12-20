How to Watch the Little Rock vs. Tulane Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Little Rock Trojans (0-9) aim to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans score an average of 49.7 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 63.6 the Green Wave give up to opponents.
- The Green Wave average just 0.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Trojans allow (68.9).
- Tulane is 2-1 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
- Little Rock is 0-5 when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Green Wave shoot 40.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.
Little Rock Leaders
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Faith Lee: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%
- Jayla Brooks: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 6 PTS, 24 FG%
- Jordan Holman: 5.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
Little Rock Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Auburn
|L 58-45
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 98-79
|CFSB Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 74-59
|First National Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
