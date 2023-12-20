The Little Rock Trojans (0-9) aim to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Little Rock vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans score an average of 49.7 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 63.6 the Green Wave give up to opponents.
  • The Green Wave average just 0.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Trojans allow (68.9).
  • Tulane is 2-1 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
  • Little Rock is 0-5 when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The Green Wave shoot 40.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

Little Rock Leaders

  • Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Faith Lee: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%
  • Jayla Brooks: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 6 PTS, 24 FG%
  • Jordan Holman: 5.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

Little Rock Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Auburn L 58-45 Jack Stephens Center
12/14/2023 @ Murray State L 98-79 CFSB Center
12/17/2023 @ Arkansas State L 74-59 First National Bank Arena
12/20/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex

