The Little Rock Trojans (0-9) aim to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison

The Trojans score an average of 49.7 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 63.6 the Green Wave give up to opponents.

The Green Wave average just 0.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Trojans allow (68.9).

Tulane is 2-1 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Little Rock is 0-5 when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.

The Green Wave shoot 40.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Faith Lee: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG% Jayla Brooks: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 6 PTS, 24 FG%

6 PTS, 24 FG% Jordan Holman: 5.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

