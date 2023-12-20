Only a single OVC game is on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That matchup is the Little Rock Trojans playing the Tulane Green Wave at Devlin Fieldhouse.

OVC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Little Rock Trojans at Tulane Green Wave 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

