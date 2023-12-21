Thursday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 82-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 82, Abilene Christian 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-12.7)

Arkansas (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Arkansas has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Abilene Christian is 4-6-0. Both the Razorbacks and the Wildcats are 8-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have a +51 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 80.1 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball and are allowing 75.5 per outing to rank 289th in college basketball.

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It records 36.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 181st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.6 per contest.

Arkansas connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (257th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Razorbacks rank 106th in college basketball by averaging 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 267th in college basketball, allowing 93.1 points per 100 possessions.

Arkansas and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Razorbacks commit 11.3 per game (136th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (223rd in college basketball play).

