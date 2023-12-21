The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) welcome in the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SECN

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Arkansas has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 285th.

The Razorbacks score 80.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 74.5 the Wildcats allow.

When Arkansas puts up more than 74.5 points, it is 6-1.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arkansas fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Razorbacks gave up 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than when playing on the road (73.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, Arkansas performed better when playing at home last year, making 5.2 treys per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage on the road.

