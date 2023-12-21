How to Watch Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) welcome in the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Arkansas has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 285th.
- The Razorbacks score 80.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 74.5 the Wildcats allow.
- When Arkansas puts up more than 74.5 points, it is 6-1.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arkansas fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Razorbacks gave up 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than when playing on the road (73.4).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Arkansas performed better when playing at home last year, making 5.2 treys per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage on the road.
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|W 97-83
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 79-70
|BOK Center
|12/16/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 69-66
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/6/2024
|Auburn
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
