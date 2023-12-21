The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian matchup.

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-14.5) 148.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-14.5) 148.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends

Arkansas is 3-7-0 ATS this season.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 10 times this season.

Abilene Christian has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of eight Wildcats games this year have hit the over.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Arkansas is 20th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 71st, according to computer rankings.

The Razorbacks were +2500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +5000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Arkansas has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.