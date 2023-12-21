Thursday's game between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) and UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 73-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 21.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Red Wolves secured a 74-59 win against Little Rock.

Arkansas State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Arkansas State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 73, UT Martin 62

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Red Wolves took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 85-65 on November 28.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arkansas State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Arkansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

85-65 at home over UAPB (No. 155) on November 28

69-58 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 191) on December 9

75-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 252) on November 9

74-59 at home over Little Rock (No. 257) on December 17

82-78 at home over North Alabama (No. 263) on December 14

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 23.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

23.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36) Lauryn Pendleton: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

12.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Anna: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Wynter Rogers: 4.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

4.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Mailyn Wilkerson: 7.1 PTS, 25.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60)

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves average 71.8 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 59.6 per outing (99th in college basketball). They have a +110 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.

