The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. This matchup will start at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Arkansas State vs. UT Martin Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arkansas State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Anna: 8.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Lauryn Pendleton: 11.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Wynter Rogers: 5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendra Gillispie: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Martin Players to Watch

Kenley McCarn: 14 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

14 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Anaya Brown: 12 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

12 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Lexi Rubel: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Norah Clark: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Morgan Borgstadt: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.