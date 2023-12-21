How to Watch the Arkansas State vs. UT Martin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) aim to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks score an average of 63.6 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 59.6 the Red Wolves give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 59.6 points, UT Martin is 2-4.
- Arkansas State is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Red Wolves average just 2.1 more points per game (71.8) than the Skyhawks give up (69.7).
- Arkansas State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.7 points.
- When UT Martin allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 1-5.
- The Red Wolves shoot 41.0% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Skyhawks allow defensively.
- The Skyhawks shoot 41.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Red Wolves concede.
Arkansas State Leaders
- Izzy Higginbottom: 23.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)
- Lauryn Pendleton: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
- Anna: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
- Wynter Rogers: 4.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Mailyn Wilkerson: 7.1 PTS, 25.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60)
Arkansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 69-58
|First National Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|North Alabama
|W 82-78
|First National Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|Little Rock
|W 74-59
|First National Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ JMU
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
