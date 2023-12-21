The Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) aim to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks score an average of 63.6 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 59.6 the Red Wolves give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.6 points, UT Martin is 2-4.

Arkansas State is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.

The Red Wolves average just 2.1 more points per game (71.8) than the Skyhawks give up (69.7).

Arkansas State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.7 points.

When UT Martin allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 1-5.

The Red Wolves shoot 41.0% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Skyhawks allow defensively.

The Skyhawks shoot 41.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Red Wolves concede.

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 23.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

23.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36) Lauryn Pendleton: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

12.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Anna: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Wynter Rogers: 4.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

4.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Mailyn Wilkerson: 7.1 PTS, 25.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60)

