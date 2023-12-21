The Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) aim to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks score an average of 63.6 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 59.6 the Red Wolves give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 59.6 points, UT Martin is 2-4.
  • Arkansas State is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Red Wolves average just 2.1 more points per game (71.8) than the Skyhawks give up (69.7).
  • Arkansas State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.7 points.
  • When UT Martin allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 1-5.
  • The Red Wolves shoot 41.0% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Skyhawks allow defensively.
  • The Skyhawks shoot 41.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Red Wolves concede.

Arkansas State Leaders

  • Izzy Higginbottom: 23.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)
  • Lauryn Pendleton: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
  • Anna: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
  • Wynter Rogers: 4.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Mailyn Wilkerson: 7.1 PTS, 25.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60)

Arkansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Louisiana Tech W 69-58 First National Bank Arena
12/14/2023 North Alabama W 82-78 First National Bank Arena
12/17/2023 Little Rock W 74-59 First National Bank Arena
12/21/2023 UT Martin - First National Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Coastal Carolina - First National Bank Arena
1/4/2024 @ JMU - Atlantic Union Bank Center

