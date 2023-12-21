Thursday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3) and the UIC Flames (7-3) at Massimino Court has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with Arkansas coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 21.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a 60-59 win over Illinois in their last game on Wednesday.

Arkansas vs. UIC Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Arkansas vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 76, UIC 66

Other SEC Predictions

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks' best win this season came in a 71-58 victory over the No. 21 Florida State Seminoles on November 30.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Razorbacks are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arkansas is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 on the road over Florida State (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 30

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 80) on November 24

60-59 over Illinois (No. 85) on December 20

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 102) on November 10

81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 125) on November 7

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.2 PTS, 12.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)

10.2 PTS, 12.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67) Taliah Scott: 22.7 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (29-for-100)

22.7 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (29-for-100) Makayla Daniels: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Samara Spencer: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57) Maryam Dauda: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks put up 73.9 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (210th in college basketball). They have a +114 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

