Arkansas vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3) and the UIC Flames (7-3) at Massimino Court has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with Arkansas coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 21.
The Razorbacks are coming off of a 60-59 win over Illinois in their last game on Wednesday.
Arkansas vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
Arkansas vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 76, UIC 66
Other SEC Predictions
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Razorbacks' best win this season came in a 71-58 victory over the No. 21 Florida State Seminoles on November 30.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Razorbacks are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arkansas is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.
Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-58 on the road over Florida State (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 30
- 65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 80) on November 24
- 60-59 over Illinois (No. 85) on December 20
- 82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 102) on November 10
- 81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 125) on November 7
Arkansas Leaders
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.2 PTS, 12.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)
- Taliah Scott: 22.7 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (29-for-100)
- Makayla Daniels: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)
- Samara Spencer: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57)
- Maryam Dauda: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks put up 73.9 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (210th in college basketball). They have a +114 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.
